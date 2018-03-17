POWELL RIVER, B.C. – A man has been fined $8001 in the killing of a grizzly bear near Powell River.

The man was convicted of doing so during a closed season. The provincial conservation service launched an investigation into the matter in September 2016.

As reported by CHEK News, the hunter killed the female grizzly bear with a bow and arrow during black bear hunting season.

The man was given a 12-month probation and ordered to complete hunter training.

The hunter was given a $1 fine, and was then ordered to pay $8000 to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation.