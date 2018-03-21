VICTORIA, B.C- A province-wide test of emergency alert systems will be happening this afternoon.

Emergency Management B.C will be running the tests as part of Canada’s Alert Ready system, which lets governments use broadcasters to issue public safety alerts.

An alarm tone will be sounding on TV’s and radios at 1:55 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. Wireless alerts to cellphones are not being tested at this time, with those scheduled to begin May 9.

The system is used during large scale disasters or emergencies that put lives at risk, such as floods, fires, earthquakes, civil emergencies, or terrorism.