PORT HARDY, B.C. – Starting next week, the District of Port Hardy will be replacing one of its two potable water reservoirs at the Water Treatment Plant (WTP).

The infrastructure work will start on Thursday, March 29 and will last for at least 10 to 12 weeks, according to the District’s website.

While the work is underway, the region’s storage capacity of potable water will be reduced by 50 per cent. The District is asking residents to conserve water during this time.

Because of this, Port Hardy will be under stage three water restrictions.

There are a few actions that are not allowed under stage three restrictions:

No lawn or boulevard watering

Residents cannot fill a swimming pool, hot tub, or garden pond

Decorative fountains cannot be operated at any time

Residents cannot wash a vehicle or boat with water

Residents are not allowed to use water to wash sidewalks, driveways or parking lots, exterior windows or exterior building surfaces, except as necessary for applying a product like paint, preservative and stucco, or to meet health and safety standards by law

Actions that are permitted while stage three restrictions are in place include:

Watering trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables on any day between 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., and 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., if watering is done using a hand-held container or equipped with a shut-off nozzle

Micro-irrigation is allowed during stage three, up to a maximum of three hours per day

Further details can be found through the District’s website. Questions and concerns can also be directed towards the Operations Department at (250) 949-7779.