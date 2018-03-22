TIGNES,FRANCE- One of Vancouver Island’s Olympians has made it to the very top of her sport for the second time this year.

Comox’s Cassie Sharpe, who took the gold in women’s halfpipe skiing during the 2018 Winter Olympics, has added the FIS (International Ski Federation) World Cup to her list of achievements.

She won the FIS World Cup halfpipe championship, finishing her last event on Thursday afternoon.

Sharpe beat out second place Marie Martinod with a score of 90.40, after coming into the World Cup standings in third place.

She finished the year at the top with a total of 329 points.