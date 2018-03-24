The Storm beat the Saanich Braves 3-2 to tie the VIJHL finals at 1-1 on Friday, March 23 2018. Photo by James Wood/1240 Coast AM/Vista Radio

CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. – It was a packed house at the Rob Brind’Amour Arena Friday night for game two of the VIJHL finals between the Campbell River Storm and Saanich Braves.

After a hard-fought game one, which was decided in triple-overtime and saw the Braves win 5-4, the pressure was on for the Storm.

The scoring started early as the Storm used the crowd’s cheers to their advantage. Darren Hards scored at the 6:46 mark, followed by a goal from Dawson Frank at 7:26.

By the end of one, Campbell River was up 2-0.

No goals were scored through the second period, but the Storm started the third and final period off fast and furious.

Brett Kinley ripped one past Braves’ goalie Riley Mathieson at 2:04 to put Campbell River up 3-0.

The Braves made a last minute push, scoring two power play goals (Gavin Grewal, Elliott MacIsaac), but it was not enough and the Storm came away with the 3-2 win to tie the series at 1-1.

Up next are games three and four in Saanich. Game three is tonight at 7:45.