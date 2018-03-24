Earth Hour will be celebrated from 8:30 to 9:30 PM on Saturday, March 24, 2018.

NORTH VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – Tonight marks the annual Earth Hour initiative.

Residents across the world are invited to turn off their lights, and all electronics in an effort to reduce energy consumption.

The event has been running for over ten years. The World Wildlife Fund states on their website that not only can residents reduce power consumption for an hour tonight, they can also make a few changes in their everyday routines to help protect the environment.

These include things like carrying a reusable coffee cup and washing clothes at 30 degrees or lower.

Earth Hour runs from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. tonight.