PORT HARDY, B.C. – The Mount Waddington Regional District said it has the third highest child poverty rate across British Columbia.

Tonight, the district, along with the Mount Waddington Health Network, is holding a meeting to discuss poverty reduction.

Residents are invited to share their ideas and opinions, which will then be shared with the provincial government towards its Poverty Reduction Strategy.

The event takes place at the Port Hardy Fire Hall. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., with the meeting starting at 5:00 p.m. A hot meal will be provided for attendees.

Transportation to the venue, child-care for the evening and other supports are available for those that would like to attend.

For further details, call (250) 230-4993 or email donald.kattler@gov.bc.ca.