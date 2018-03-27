PORT HARDY, B.C. – Port Hardy Emergency has issued a warning that a water main has broken.

The incident was first reported on the service’s Facebook page at around 3:00 p.m.

According to the notice, the break occurred on Duval Forestry Road.

This will affect Camelot Road going south on Hardy Bay Road, to the animal shelter and all of the Beaver Harbour/Fort Rupert area.

An estimate on when the break would be repaired was not made available, but updates will be released when they do become available.