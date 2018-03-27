TERRACE, B.C. – North Island College will be able to purchase new trades equipment, thanks to a funding boost from the B.C. government.

Premier John Horgan made the announcement this morning while visiting Northwest Community College in Terrace. More than $5.4 million is being invested in trades and tech equipment at post-secondary institutions across the province.

15 schools will be able to replace obsolete equipment and acquire new gear.

Equipment will range from a computer lab set for digital media technology programs, 3D printers, industry-standard cooking equipment, hot water boilers and furnaces for plumbing and gas-fitting programs, according to a release from the province.

North Island College will receive $310,455 of that funding.

“This funding provides NIC students with the equipment they need to develop practical hands-on skills that employers are looking for,” said Cheryl O’Connell, NIC’s Dean of Trades and Technical Programs, in a statement from the college.

“We are thankful for the provincial government’s investment in the future of our students.”

“Students need to get their education and training on the same type of equipment that industry uses,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training, in the government release.

“Our investment will help students succeed and thrive in a variety of jobs in different sectors, from carpentry to computing, through to automotive and web design.”

The tech equipment will also support the expansion of tech spaces in British Columbia. The provincial government is funding an additional 2900 tech spaces by 2023.