PORT HARDY, B.C. – Residents are being reminded that stage three water restrictions will come into effect, starting tomorrow.

The restrictions are to accommodate some infrastructure work planned by the district. Crews will be replacing one of its two potable water reservoirs at the Water Treatment Plant (WTP).

During the work, the region’s storage capacity of potable water will be reduced by 50 per cent. Residents are being asked to conserve water during this time.

While the stage three restriction are in place, there are a few things residents cannot do. These include:

No lawn or boulevard watering Residents cannot fill a swimming pool, hot tub, or garden pond Decorative fountains cannot be operated at any time Residents cannot wash a vehicle or boat with water Residents are not allowed to use water to wash sidewalks, driveways or parking lots, exterior windows or exterior building surfaces, except as necessary for applying a product like paint, preservative and stucco, or to meet health and safety standards by law



However, while the work is happening, residents of Port Hardy can:

Water trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables on any day between 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., and 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., if watering is done using a hand-held container or equipped with a shut-off nozzle

Micro-irrigation is allowed during stage three, up to a maximum of three hours per day

The work is expected to last 10 to 12 weeks. More details can be found through the district website, or by calling the Operations Department at (250) 949-7779.