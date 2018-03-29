CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C.-North Island College is giving you a second chance to earn your wildfire training. The BC Wildfire Crew Member course is happening at the Campbell River campus starting next month.

It’s a 13-day program with this second run being added to meet demand as students prepare for work in the summer. It covers all aspects of fighting a wildfire, from hand tools to air support.

NIC says last year’s wildfire situation, the worst season on record in B.C., demonstrates the importance of having trained and prepared people ready to go.

Get in touch with NIC for information on how to sign up for the wildfire certification course.