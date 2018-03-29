OTTAWA, ON- Rachel Blaney says she’s frustrated with Bill C-71. The North Island-Powell River MP doesn’t like how the gun control measure has been debated.

The bill was introduced on Monday and the house passed a time allocation Tuesday. Blaney says it wasn’t given enough time for a proper discussion:

Introduced by the Liberals, Bill C-71 would tighten the country’s gun laws with “enhanced” background checks and new record-keeping rules for sellers.

The new background checks would involve the RCMP taking a look at a person’s entire life, rather than just the last five years, when considering an application for a gun licence.

Bill C-71 passed a second reading yesterday and was moved to committee. Blaney says she supported that because going to committee gives more time to discuss the bill:

She’s asking anyone who has concerns with Bill C-71 to share them with her by getting in touch with her office.