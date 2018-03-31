SAANICH, B.C. – Their backs were against the wall, but the Campbell River Storm pulled together on the road to force a deciding game seven in the VIJHL finals.

In Saanich last night, at the George Pearkes Arena, the visiting team started things off early, with a first period goal from Kyle Kaufmann.

Dawson Frank scored at the 14:18 mark of the second period. Going into the final frame, Campbell River held a 2-0 lead.

The third period was all Storm dominance, with goals from Brett Kinley and an unassisted goal by Davis Frank at the 13:37 mark.

When the final buzzer rang, the Storm left the ice with a 4-0 win and a series tied at three games apiece.

Brett Kinley was named the away star, while Saanich’s Ryan Strange earned home star honours.

The deciding game seven of the VIJHL finals is this evening at 5:00 PM at the Rob Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River.