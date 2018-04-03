VANCOUVER, B.C.-The federal and provincial governments are investing in infrastructure in British Columbia. They’ve signed a 10-year deal that will see the feds provide more than $4.1 billion in funding through the Investing in Canada plan.

The government says the projects will create economic growth, sustain well-paying jobs, build inclusive communities, and support a low-carbon, green economy, which will lead to a higher quality of life for all Canadians.

North Island MLA and Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena says the money will be spent in a variety of ways:

Trevena says communities will have their say in how the money gets spent:

These projects will be cost-shared with the Government of British Columbia, municipalities and other partners. Trevena added she believes every community in British Columbia will benefit from this funding.