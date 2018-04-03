The Port Hardy Museum is looking for old work clothes donations. Photo sourced from Google Maps.

PORT HARDY, B.C. – The Port Hardy Museum needs your old work clothes.

Museum Curator Jane Hutton said she’s working on an exhibit to showcase the work history of the North Island, through the display of old work clothes.

“Several years ago, I saw a man in the lineup at the bank ahead of me, and he was wearing a hair net, a bloody apron, gumboots and shorts. I was thinking, where does this fella work? Of course, he worked at one of the fish plants,” she said.

“It occurred to me that people wear all types of different clothing to work. Sometimes it’s a uniform, sometimes it’s just regular clothes but they’re mostly used for work, and I thought it would be interesting to see what kind of clothes people wear to work.”

Hutton is asking for donations of old clothing items from the public. She noted that the clothing does not have to necessarily be “old”, and items could even include something you wore to work last week.

“I’m thinking of having articles of clothing, whether it’s footwear, caps, anything with a logo on it would be good, just things that people have worn,” she said.

Hutton said she’s hoping to display the authenticity of the clothing.

“They should look worn, if they are. Don’t try and tidy up those old work pants, or wash and iron them. Let us see them as they are (when) worn to work.”

Hutton said the exhibit will last for several months, and donated items will be returned once it wraps up.

“If I get enough things loaned to us by, say, next fall, then I would have it on from October to next March,” she said.

“I try to plan for these things, and it’s often a question of will I get enough things that it will make a good exhibit? I’d like to be able to have them (clothing displayed) for several months.”

Residents who would like to donate their work clothing can drop items off at the museum between Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

You can also call Hutton to set up a clothing donation at (250) 949-8143.