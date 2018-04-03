CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C.-It turns out the animal skeletons recently found near Campbell River most likely weren’t canines. They were probably otters.

A dumping ground was found about two weeks ago on the Duncan Bay Main logging road by a man, Rick Perry, out for a motorcycle ride. Initially the Conservation Officer Service speculated they were wolves or possibly cougars.

After getting a listener tip that the skeletons were, in fact, otters, Coast FM reached out to the service for further comment. Officer James Hilgemann has confirmed the service now believes they are otter skeletons:

Hilgemann says the service still believes the animals were harvested legally:

He added there are no plans for further investigation into the matter unless they get any new information from the public.