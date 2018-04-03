CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C.-Rachel Blaney wants the Liberal government to make seniors a real priority. The North Island-Powell River MP is calling for the creation of a full department for seniors, led by a Minister for Seniors.

Blaney wants that department to oversee a national strategy to help deal with seniors who are struggling, a problem that’s only growing. She says a national strategy will have to include co-operation:

Stats show that by 2036 one in four Canadians will be a senior, and more and more are struggling.

Blaney was the NDP representative on a report called Advancing Inclusion and Quality of Life Among Seniors that was tabled in parliament last Thursday. It called for things like a National Pharmacare Program to help seniors with their medication.

Blaney says dealing with those issues with “Band-Aid” solutions just ends up costing taxpayers more:

The report also says benefits, services and programs need to be simplified, clear and fair for all seniors.