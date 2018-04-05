PORT HARDY, B.C.High school graduation and prom season is just around the corner, and ICBC taking steps to remind kids about what can happen if you don’t drive safely.

The agency says every year on Vancouver Island between April and June there are more than 900 crashes involving people between the 16 and 21-years-old, leading to 220 injuries.

To help hammer that point home ICBC’s road safety speaker John Westhaver is touring Vancouver Island to share his story with high school students.

Twenty years ago he was involved in a crash that killed three of his friends and left him with burns on 75 per cent of his body. Westhaver will be at Port Hardy Secondary on May 15th.

You can find a video of Westhaver telling his story at ICBC’s website.