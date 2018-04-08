HUMBOLDT, SK – A GoFundMe campaign started for those impacted by a Friday night car accident has pushed past $3 million.

The Humboldt Broncos Junior A hockey team’s bus collided with a semi-truck just north of Tisdale, Saskatchewan. The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) club was on its way to Nipawin for game five of a semi-final playoff matchup.

The RCMP confirmed 15 fatalities, including the team’s head coach Darcy Haugan and team captain Logan Schatz. 14 people were injured in the incident.

In just one day, $3,594,380 has been raised by over 53,000 people, with more donations pouring in. The campaign’s goal is to raise $4 million.

You can donate through the following link: ca.gofundme.com/funds-for-humboldt-broncos.