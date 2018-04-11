PORT HARDY, B.C- Police are looking for a missing Port Hardy man near the Marble River bridge today.

According to a news release from the Port Hardy RCMP, officers received a report of a missing person after a 45 year old man had failed to show up for work on Monday. Police were told that the man had been planning to go to a remote cabin on Alice Lake on the evening of April 6, and his absence caused friends and co-workers to become concerned.

“The missing person’s truck and boat trailer were found parked at the boat launch to Alice Lake by the Marble River Campground along Hwy 30 in the Regional District of Mount Waddington,” read the release from police.

“The male was not located at the remote cabin. Further investigation revealed that there was an overturned boat in the Marble River Rapids just down stream of the Marble River Bridge. Two dogs reported to have been with the male were located alive in the area but there was no sign of the missing male.”

The Port Hardy detachment, as well as local air services, the police helicopter, the RCMP dive team, the Campbell River Ground and Swift Water Search and Rescue Team and the Canadian Coast Guard, have undertaken an extensive air, ground and water search of the area in an effort to locate the missing man.

The search is still ongoing.

Staff Sgt. Wes Owen, who commands the Port Hardy and Port Alice detachments, indicated that the search is focusing on shorelines and waterways in the area.

“Right now, we don’t require or request the public attend the area, because we can’t keep track of everybody’s safety,” said Owen.

He believed the man may have ran into boat or engine trouble on the way to the cabin, and gotten sucked into the rapids of the river. The boat, which was small and made of aluminum, was equipped with an engine.

He encouraged anyone with information to give the detachment a call.

“As far as resources or volunteers required on scene, we’re asking that the public not go to the scene,” said Owen.

“It creates too much havoc for the members that are on scene, doing what they need to do, and ensure everybody’s safety.”

The man’s name has not been released by police.