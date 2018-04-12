CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C-The police investigation into a fatal crash near Campbell River last week is still unfolding.

According to Staff Sgt. Troy Beauregard with the Campbell River RCMP, investigators are waiting to get back data from traffic reconstruction, as well as other reports needed.

A 41-year old woman from Oyster River was arrested after the deadly crash between a silver Volkswagen Jetta and a 2000 grey Toyota Tundra at the intersection of Jubilee Parkway and Highway 19 around 5:45 a.m. on April 2.

The Tundra didn’t stay at the scene after the collision, which left 39 year old Chris Pys, a Merville-area resident, with life-threatening injuries.

He later passed away in hospital.

The police are still following up on various leads in the area, though there haven’t been any additional tips sent to them.

Beauregard indicated there are no other people of interest in the investigation, and no change to potential charges being considered.

Beauregard previously stated that police are looking at failure to stop at an accident causing death as the main charge, while the investigation considers the role of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and possible impaired operation.

The woman was released by police without charges the day after her arrest.