As geopolitical tensions over Syria ease, investor confidence is boosting again. Experts say it appears the US attack on Syria will not cause more tension between Trump and Russia.

There were signs of life in Asia, as the Nikkei gained 0.2 per cent to close at 21,835. But, analysts say the European markets were flat along with the MSCI, which measures the global market average, which is likely due to some uncertainty still lingering with investors.

Kinder Morgan shares are expected to be actively traded on Bay Street this morning following Trudeau’s order to Canada’s Finance Minister to negotiate with the company to ensure the continuation of the TransMountain pipeline extension.

The price of crude is dropping to 66.66 this morning as US producers drill for new sources.

Ahead of a mid-week Bank of Canada decision on the country’s interest rate, the Loonie is up to 79.36 cents US.