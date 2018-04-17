PORT HARDY, B.C. – North Island College is reminding students that time is running out.

There is only one week left to apply for scholarships and bursaries for next year. The school said there are a record number of awards available.

“This is the second year in a row we have more funds available to students than ever before,” said NIC Vice-President of Strategic Initiatives, Randall Heidt, in a release from the school.

There are more than 415 awards worth up to $5,000 for a total of more than $375,000 that students can take advantage of. That’s up significantly from last year’s $290,000.

The awards are available to students coming directly from high school, students retraining for a new career as well as those who are in the middle of programs or graduating.

Since 1991, the NIC Foundation has provided almost $3 million to more than 4,000 students throughout the region. The application deadline is April 25.

You can apply at the NIC Foundation’s website.