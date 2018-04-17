VICTORIA, B.C. – The provincial government has introduced two legislative amendments that will help improve the welfare of children and families.

If passed, the amendments would boost maintenance enforcement orders and make sure kids and families have the supports they are owed through the Family Maintenance Enforcement Program (FMEP). Maintenance enforcement orders dictate how a parent can pay child support.

The first amendment would allow ICBC to cancel someone’s driver’s license if they have substantial arrears of more than $3000. This would encourage negotiations to resolve any payment issues, according to a provincial release.

Currently, FMEP can only ask ICBC to refuse to issue or renew someone’s license at the time of renewal.

The second amendment would replace an existing requirement for a parent to file an entire court order in the Land Titles Registry with a simplified requirement to submit relevant information only.

The government said this would help prevent some sensitive information to be released publicly.

The FMEP receives payments from the person required to pay maintenance, and then transfers those payments to the person entitled to receive them.

If the legislation is passed, the changes are expected to take effect within 60 to 90 days.

Further details on the Family Maintenance Enforcement Program can be found through this link.