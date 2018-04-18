PORT HARDY, B.C. – North Island College’s Port Hardy campus is hosting a Red Cross First Aid instructor course this summer.

The program will certify students as Red Cross-certified first aid instructors.

With the certification, graduates of the program can teach for current Red Cross Training Providers, such as North Island College.

The full instructor course is from August 13 to 16, 2018.

A transfer 2 course is also available for current water safety instructors.

That runs August 15 and 16, 2018.

The classes take place at the Thunderbird Mall campus in Port Hardy.

Further details can be found at nic.bc.ca/first-aid.