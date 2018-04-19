WOSS, B.C.-A new forestry program has gotten underway in Woss.

Called Fundamentals of Forestry, the 12-week course has been put together by Vancouver Island University and BC Forestry Safety Council for the Vancouver Island North Training and Attraction Society. The program is aimed at getting people new to the forestry industry the basic skills and knowledge they’ll need to be both safe and productive while out logging.

The first class consists of 12 students, and the program runs until July 8th. Because of the demand for the course, 30 people applied, plans are already in the works for a second course next spring.