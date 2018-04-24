Gold and earnings are helping boost Canada’s main stock index. The TSX is gaining to 15,560 as the price of gold increases to 1,330 an ounce.

Restaurant Brands International reported better than expected earnings with restaurants like Burger King and Popeye’s but the Tim Hortons chain did see a drop in sales.

Across the border the Dow is down to 24,437 following a morning gain thanks to boosts in tech stocks. However, Alphabet is seeing a drop in shares despite a better than expected quarterly report. The company, which owns Google, saw shares drop 2.8 per cent as investors looked towards a hefty increase in company costs rather than the $9.5 billion in revenue.

Oil is climbing once again up to 69.05 a barrel.

The Loonie is gaining to 77.90 cents US.