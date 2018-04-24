UCAYALI, PERU- Two men have had their arrests ordered in Peru, following the death of a Comox Valley man in a rural village last week.

According to multiple news reports, 41 year old Sebastian Woodroffe had been accused of the murder of Olivia Arevalo, 81, an elder of the Shipibo-Conibo tribe.

She was shot dead near her home on Thursday.

Reports indicate that villagers attacked Woodroffe following the shooting. A video of the lynching, circulating online, showed Woodroffe being dragged by the neck by two men in a crowd of people.

His body was found by authorities buried nearby.

According to reports, prosecutors have identified the two men and are working on determining who else took part in the lynching.

There were no witnesses to Arevalo’s shooting, and the murder weapon hasn’t been found. Reports state a gunshot residue test on Woodroffe’s body is expected to take 15 to 20 days.

Friends of Woodroffe have publicly said they doubted he was the person responsible.

A clear suspect and motive behind the shooting remains unknown at this time.