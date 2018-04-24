CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. – Tax season is here, and the Member of Parliament for North Island-Powell River is warning residents in her riding to be wary of scams surrounding the Canada Revenue Agency.

Rachel Blaney said her office has received multiple in-person visits from people who are getting phone calls from someone claiming to be from the CRA.

Blaney said constituents have told her that people calling them are claiming to be from the CRA, and that the victim is being charged with tax fraud, or they owe taxes.

“We’re just reminding people that Canada Revenue Agency does not have the right to suddenly arrest you, they do not have the right to ask you to pay in any other way but (directly) to them,” she said.

“Please ask questions, and if you are not sure that it’s the CRA, then you have every right to hang up the phone and call Canada Revenue Agency directly.”

Blaney said anyone who receives a call, or text like this from someone claiming to be from the CRA should contact the Anti-Fraud Centre right away at 1-888-495-8501.

Concerned residents can also visit the Government of Canada’s anti-fraud website at antifraudcentre.ca.