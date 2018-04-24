The free workshop takes place Wednesday, April 25 at 7:00 p.m. Photo courtesy Regional District of Mount Waddington.

PORT MCNEILL, BC – Residents are invited to learn more about groundwater and well water protection at an open workshop tomorrow night.

The event is being put on by the Regional District of Mount Waddington, Island Health, and the provincial government’s Ministry of Forests, Land & Natural Resource Operations.

It will focus on groundwater, water wells, how to protect, test and treat your well, drought management and water conservation tips and technologies.

The workshop is free, and will take place at 7:00 p.m. in the Chilton Regional Arena’s Image Room (2205 Campbell Way in Port McNeill) on Wednesday, April 25.

More details can be found through the Regional District of Mount Waddington’s website.