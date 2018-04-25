PORT HARDY, B.C. – Port Hardy Fire is celebrating a major milestone this year.

It’s the department’s 50th anniversary.

“It’s been 50 years since the incorporation of the fire department in Port Hardy and we wanted to hold a firemen’s ball and bring back all 275 members that have ever been a part of Port Hardy Fire to be thanked and honoured for their service to the community,” said current chief, Brent Borg.

The big event is scheduled for Saturday, June 30th.

The department is an integral part of the community, according to Borg. Members cover a wide range of incidents, like road accidents and structure fires.

“When things go sideways, people tend to call us,” Borg said.

As part of the June 30th weekend, the department will host a meet and greet at the fire hall on Friday, June 29th, with truck and facility tours. The firemen’s ball will take place on the 30th.

“Sunday is July 1st, so we’re hoping to participate in the Canada Day celebrations, and then we’re going to do a big barbecue at the beach,” he said.

Borg noted that they’re currently seeking out all former members to send them an invitation.

“That’s probably our biggest mission right now,” he said.

“We have our roster of 50 years with all the names on it and we’re just trying to figure out where all these people are and we’re seeking them out across the province and out of the province, and getting the list into some of the older people’s, people that have been around long before we were so hopefully they know where some of these (former members) are.”

Borg said that so far, the department has been able to fund-raise around $25,000 towards the event.

“We plan on hosting a pretty great weekend.”

Anyone who wants to help with the even can contact Port Hardy Fire or visit the department’s Facebook page.