OTTAWA, ON-Time is running out to file your 2017 income tax return without penalty. The deadline is April 30th.

There are a number of reasons to get your return done and submitted by Monday. Canada Revenue Agency spokesperson Harish Mehandiratta says one of the big ones is because it could put more money back in your pocket:

The CRA says filing your return online is the most convenient way to do it. Mehandiratta says it’s also become the most popular:

If you file online your return is marked as being filed the same day it was submitted, meaning you won’t get any late penalties like you could if you mailed it. The penalty for filing a return late is five per cent of the balance, plus six per cent interest a year compounded daily.

Mehandiratta is also warning people about fraudsters who may call them:

If you do owe the CRA money the first way they will reach out to you is by sending you a letter, not by phone.