UCAYALI, PERU- Two men have been arrested in Peru, following the death of a Comox Valley man in a rural village last week.

Reports have said authorities identified the men through a video posted online that appeared to show the killing of Sebastian Woodroffe, a 41 year old man from the Comox Valley.

Woodroffe is believed to have been targeted by a lynch mob because they thought he was involved in the shooting death of Olivia Arevalo, 81, an elder of the Shipibo-Conibo tribe.

His body was found by authorities buried near the site of the attack.

There were no witnesses to Arevalo’s shooting, and the murder weapon hasn’t been found. Reports state a gunshot residue test on Woodroffe’s body is expected to take 15 to 20 days.

A clear suspect and motive behind the shooting remains unknown at this time.

Woodroffe had travelled to the Peru to study hallucinogenic medicine, and is believed to have been studying with Arevalo.

Friends of the man, who lived in Courtenay and Cumberland, have publicly said they doubt he was involved in the shooting.