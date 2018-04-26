PORT ALICE, B.C.-Port Alice is saying “goodbye” to its Chief Administrative Officer.

Paul Carver has taken the same position in Sayward. Carver says it was an opportunity he just couldn’t pass up:

Carver has served as CAO for Port Alice since June of last year.

In that short time he says some of the projects he’s most proud of are the water reservoir, the sewage treatment plant upgrade, and getting a Rural Dividend Grant to upgrade the marina. The 300,000 gallon reservoir cost about half a million dollars and saw an old, deteriorating wood stave tank replaced. The grant for the marina is worth $500,000 and Carver says he hopes that project gets done by the end of the year.

In the meantime he has some kind words for what’s soon to be his former home:

Carver’s last day on the job in Port Alice is tomorrow, he starts in Sayward on Monday.