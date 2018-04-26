Story by Sharon Vanhouwe, 89.7 Juice FM

VICTORIA, B.C- The British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch expects to open the first government-operated retail non medicinal cannabis store by the end of this summer.

The store will also offer online sales to the public.

The province has done the work it can do, prior to the federal government legalizing non medicinal cannabis sometime in the next few months.

Existing dispensaries will be able to apply to continue to operate but they will have to have local government approval, submit to a background check and purchase their product through the B.C. Cannabis Distribution Branch.