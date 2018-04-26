VICTORIA, B.C.-The B.C. Government says it’s taking steps to protect the integrity of Canada’s public blood and plasma supply.

Health Minister Adrian Dix has introduced legislation that would prohibit paying people to donate.

Although there currently are no paid collection clinics in British Columbia, the law is meant to prevent any from ever opening up.

Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec all have bans on paid blood and plasma donations in place.

Despite those bans there are private, for-profit organizations in Canada that pay people for their plasma, and then sell that plasma internationally.

The government says keeping businesses like that out of B.C. will ensure all donations collected in B.C. stay in Canadian Blood Services’ system.

If passed the legislation would fine individuals offering to pay for blood and plasma donations $10,000 for a first offence, and companies $100,000 for a first offence, with both going up for multiple offences.