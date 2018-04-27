BRITISH COLUMBIA-If it’s seemed hotter than usual to you this week, that’s because it has been.

Environment Canada says 16 temperature records were set in British Columbia Thursday. Included in that list are Campbell River, the Comox area, Port Hardy, and Powell River.

Campbell River hit a high of 25 degrees yesterday, breaking its previous record for the day of 22.6, which was set in 2004. Comox was half a degree hotter than Campbell River, breaking its previous record of 22.8 set in 1926.

Port Hardy’s previous record was 19.4 degrees, set in 1947. The record now stands at 20.3. As for Powell River it hit 22.2 degrees in 1971, a record that stood until yesterday, when it got up to 23.7.

Environment Canada says the hottest spot in the province was Squamish, at 29.2 degrees, also a new record for that area.