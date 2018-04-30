The TSX is running as usual following an early close on Friday. The Toronto exchange is gaining to 15,685. This comes after the Bay Street market was forced to close trading just after 1:30 Friday afternoon. The TMX group says a hardware issue forced the early close and not a cyber attack.

However, gold stocks are weighting the TSX as the price of the precious metal drops to 1,314 an ounce.

Across the border the Dow is up 147 points to 24,458 ahead of the Federal Reserve announcement on the US interest rate on Wednesday. Analysts say no change is expected this time around.

McDonald’s shares are up 4.8 per cent to 165 as the company came in with better than expected earnings in its first quarter.

Oil is gaining to 68.34 a barrel.

The Loonie is growing to 77.98 cents US.