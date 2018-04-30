New conservation officers have been sworn in to serve areas across B.C., including Port McNeill. Photo courtesy Government of British Columbia.

PORT MCNEILL, B.C. – Twenty new conservation officers have been sworn in by the provincial government, and are set to begin their postings in the fall.

“More conservation officers on the ground mean more eyes and ears to respond to complaints, and to educate the public, prevent human-wildlife conflicts and protect our natural resources,” said Doug Forsdick, chief conservation officer with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, in a release.

Once their training is completed, the officers will be posted in various locations across British Columbia, including several in new positions created in:

Port McNeill

Bella Coola

Haida Gwaii

Duncan

Vernon

Grand Forks

Mackenzie

Chetwynd

Chilliwack

Atlin

North Fraser zone (two positions)

The province stated that remaining CO’s will fill positions in Terrace, Creston, Prince George, Merritt, Fort St. John, Quesnel and the Lower Mainland (two positions).

The service considers multiple factors when deciding where new conservation officers are posted. These include officer safety, call volume, zone coverage and geographic location.

Recruits will start training at the Western Conservation Law Enforcement Academy in May. With the addition of these new recruits, there will be 160 conservation officers across British Columbia.

More information about the B.C. Conservation Officer Service can be found through the government of B.C.’s website.