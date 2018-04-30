VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C.-Island Health has handed out its Community Wellness Grants. This is the program’s second year.

The agency says it’s committed to reducing people’s reliance on the health system by promoting healthy lifestyles. The grants are available to programs that are in line with that goal, rather than projects related to primary or acute care or chronic disease management.

In a release, Kathy MacNeil, President & CEO of Island Health, said “Island Health is very proud of our commitment to partner with local non-profit organizations to improve the health of our population through our community wellness granting program. As we near the end of the first year of the program there are many wonderful examples of how these grants have helped improve the health and quality of life of many people, particularly seniors, children and those dealing with mental health and addiction issues. Benjamin Franklin said “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” and this remains true today. We believe that investing in keeping people healthy is money well spent.”

Programs in the North Island region, which includes Campbell River, Courtenay, Comox and everything north of them, received a total of $154,135 in grants. Here is the complete list:

-Cheslakees Elementary School (Port McNeill)

Growing Food and Families Together

–Lake Trail Community Education Society (Courtenay)

Back to School for Seniors Drop-In

-Village of Cumberland

Creating Community Connections

-Hornby Island Farmland Trust Society

Farris Community Farm Expansion Project

–Town of Comox Recreation

Drop-in Sports Program

-Village of Gold River

Seniors Cardio Plus

-Cortes Community Health Association with the Cortes Community Radio Society

Youth Voices! Empowerment Radio Camp

-Homalco First Nation

Punemenaye

-LUSH Valley Food Action Society (Courtenay)

Share the Harvest – Vegetable Gleaning, Recovery and Redistribution Project

–River City Cycle Club (Campbell River)

Vancouver Island Fall Bike to Work & School Weeks

–Sacred Wolf Friendship Centre (Port Hardy)

Dladlapola (Standing Together)

-Komoks First Nation

Elder and Community Connectivity Through Cultural Practices

-School District 72

Building Community Capacity