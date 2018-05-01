A map of the work areas. Photo courtesy Northisle Copper and Gold Inc.

PORT MCNEILL, B.C. – Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. has put in an application for its Pemberton Hills project.

President and CEO, Jack McClintock, said they have agreed on a budget work program with their partner on the project, Freeport-McMoran Mineral Properties Canada Inc.

The application covers both exploration drilling and geophysical work.

“The geophysical program will start at the end of June or end of July, and then we will start drilling at Pemberton Hills in September,” he said.

The Pemberton Hills site is part of Northisle’s North Island Project, and is located west of Port Hardy.

A $24 million joint deal was struck between Northisle and Freeport-McMoran in February .

McClintock said this is still in its early stages, so there will not be any major immediate impacts on the region, but those could change depending on the progress of the project.

“If the work turns out to be successful and the project continues to move forward, it would have a substantial benefit to the community.”

Pemberton Hills is in proximity to Northisle’s Hushamu and Red Dog copper-gold deposits, also located west of Port Hardy.

McClintock noted that if the drilling proved successful, and a mine were to be set up, that would not happen until at least a few years from now.

More details on the Pemberton Hills project can be found through Northisle’s website.