PORT HARDY, B.C. – Residents might hear a siren go off next week.

The Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Nations has purchased an emergency warning system, and will be testing it out on Thursday, May 10 at 10:00 a.m.

A notice on the District of Port Hardy’s website states that residents in homes adjacent to the Tsulquate Reserve could potentially hear the sounds of the warning system.

Residents do not need to do anything during the test time. The notice stated that if the warning system is heard at a time other than 10:00 a.m. on May 10, residents should go to higher ground.

The emergency system has four recorded messages on it:

This is a test. This is a test of the emergency warning system. This is a test.

Attention! This is an emergency evacuation order. Remain calm; follow the instructions of the emergency officials. Remain calm.

Attention! An emergency condition exists, stand by for instructions. An emergency condition exists, stand by for instructions.

All clear. The emergency is over. All clear. The emergency is over.

The District of Port Hardy is also marking Emergency Preparedness Week from May 6 to 12. Further details can be found through the district’s website.