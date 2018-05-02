VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C -The Ministry of Labour has announced that May 1st is International Workers’ Day in B.C

“The Government of British Columbia is proud to celebrate B.C. workers and workers around the world today by officially proclaiming May 1 as International Workers’ Day in B.C,” said Harry Bains, Minister of Labour.

“International Workers’ Day not only recognizes the contributions of workers, but also acknowledges the important achievements and progress made by workers who stand up for fair and safe workplaces. Without their efforts throughout history, many of the labour laws that protect workers today would not exist.”

Bains said that the ministry’s main priority is keeping workers safe no matter what their occupation.

He added that the government is working to protect the rights of all workers.