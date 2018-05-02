CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C.-The BC Government is spending $7.7 million across the province to attack invasive plants.

Part of that cash is coming to the North Island. The Regional District of Mount Waddington is getting $24,000 over three years. Previously grants to fight the problem were given out on a year-to-year basis.

Invasive plants are species that have been introduced into British Columbia from areas outside of the province such as flowering rush, Spartina species, knotweeds, marsh plume thistle, poison hemlock, spotted knapweed, Anchusa, orange and yellow (non-native) hawkweeds, giant hogweed, blueweed, tansy ragwort, hoary alyssum, field scabious, leafy spurge, yellow flag iris, sulphur cinquefoil and Scotch broom.

If you see an invasive plant anywhere in B.C. You can report it using the Report-A-Weed smartphone app or online.