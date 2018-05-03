COMOX VALLEY, B.C.As the Comox Valley continues to mourn the loss of Sebastian Woodroffe, people are being asked to step up, and support his loved ones.

Woodroffe was murdered in Peru on April 20th.

A long-time friend of Woodroffe, Natalie Raedwulf, has set up one of the two GoFundMe accounts endorsed by Woodroffe’s family. Raedwulf says hers is to benefit the loved ones he’s left behind:

The page says the funds raised will be used to support them in a variety of ways, including immediate financial assistance, and the long-term costs of raising his son.

Raedwulf says Woodroffe was a caring person. According to the GoFundMe page he “was known for caring deeply about his community, giving you his last twenty dollars or the shirt off his back if you needed it.”

She says that generosity is what inspired her to start the fund:

Anyone interested in donating can do so at this Go Fund Me page.