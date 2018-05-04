Woss, B.C.-The Regional District of Mount Waddington is looking to build a memorial gazebo.

It’s to honour all the workers who lost their lives while working in the forest industry in the north of Vancouver Island. The gazebo would be built in Woss.

Pat English, the district’s Manager of Economic Development, says it’s project he believes in:

It would also celebrate the history of logging in the Nimpkis Valley and acknowledge the traditional use and territory of the ‘Namgis First Nation. English says that recognition is important:

The regional district has gotten roughly $35,000 from several local organizations and businesses and will put close to $30,000 of its own money in as well. It’s also set up a GoFundMe account so that people can contribute more to the project if they’d like.

English says they need to raise $21,000 more, some of which will come from the GoFundMe page, and some from more corporate sponsors He’s hoping to get shovels in the ground as soon as possible, with construction wrapping up in July, and the graphics and information plaques installed in the fall.

You can find the GoFundMe page by following this link.