Markets on Bay Street and Wall Street are weighted ahead of a Trump decision on Iran. The US President is expected to make a decision on the Iran Nuclear Agreement. If he pulls out and hits Iran with trade sanctions, experts say crude production from the country will be cut, which will spike the price of crude.

The US price of crude did edge slightly higher above 70, but has slipped back to 69.66 a barrel ahead of the announcement.

The TSX is dipping to 15,790 and across the border the Dow is up slightly to 24,376.

The Loonie is continuing to slide as its American counterpart strengthens. The Canadian currency is slumping to 77.10 cents US.