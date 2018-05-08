COURTENAY, B.C- A local police officer has been charged with one count of assault.

According to a Monday announcement from the B.C Prosecution Service, Constable Geory Penner was charged, in connection to an incident on Nov. 7 in 2017.

The officer was named in a civil suit filed by a resident of Comox, who is claiming damages as a result of the incident, which was a traffic stop in Comox.

Documents from the court state that the resident, Oliver Cosette, was pulled over around 1 p.m. by Penner.

Cosette’s statement of claim states that Penner allegedly pulled him to the ground, forcibly put his hands behind his back, and choked him.

Cosette is claiming damages for emotional distress, pain, and anxiety.

The allegations have not been tested in court.

The officer will appear in Courtenay provincial court on May 31 on the charge.