BC Ferries has confirmed that ferries are back are once again operating between Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay. They say the vessels may be delayed because cars are having to disembark through the boarding side of the Departure Bay terminal because of the developing police situation.

NANAIMO, B.C- A police incident at Nanaimo’s Departure Bay ferry terminal has stopped all sailings this afternoon.



Reports from the scene say there was a police-involved shooting in the exit lanes of the transport hub, earlier this morning.

Witnesses report multiple gunshots fired.

Emergency vehicles have blocked the exit lanes, and passengers on the ferry have been unloaded.

BC Ferries has delayed all sailings from Departure Bay at this time.



This story is developing and will continue to be updated.