SAYWARD, B.C. – Residents are invited to share their thoughts on the design of the new Sayward library.

An open house discussion is set for Tuesday, May 22nd from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Kelsey Recreation Centre. The open session portion, where residents can share their viewpoints on the design, will take place from 5:30 to 6:30.

Following that, there will be a presentation by library staff and question and answer period from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) is planning to build a prefabricated facility at the corner of H’Kusam Way and MacMillan Drive in Sayward. The project includes the construction of the building, site preparation, furnishings, equipment and IT infrastructure.

Upgrades will include:

Professional landscaping

New books and magazines

A larger collection of materials

Accessible parking lot and entrances

More public computers

A comfortable interior with a lounging area

Additional programming spaces

Construction is expected to start later this year, while a completion date has yet to be set.

The temporary library that has been set up in Sayward Council Chambers will remain open until the new library is ready to serve the public.

For more details, contact communications@virl.bc.ca or visit virl.bc.ca/branches/sayward.